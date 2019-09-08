Rs 1.20b to be utilised on 185 schemes in Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Under the Prime Minister Development Programme, Rs 1.20 billion were being utilised on 185 development schemes in the division.

An official of the Commissioner's Office said that 16 schemes of health and cleanliness, 16 projects for provision of sui gas and 151 schemes of electricity had been approved for the district- Sargodha.

Two schemes of clean drinking water, six schemes of FMR, four schemes of health and cleanliness, six schemes of public parks and 204 schemes of electricity had been approved for the district Khushab.

He stated that 12 schemes of health and cleanliness and 111 schemes for installation of electricity were also under way in the district Mianwali.

He said that 20 schemes of health and cleanliness and 540 schemes for provision of electricity had been approved for the district Bhakkar.

The official told that Rs 275.7 million had been spent so far on 175 approved schemes of the district Khushab, Rs 118 million on 11 schemes of district Mianwali and Rs 150 million had been spent on 127 schemes of district Bhakkar.