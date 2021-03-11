UrduPoint.com
Rs 120m Eco Theme Park Approved At Picturesque Taunsa Barrage

Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

A spacious 15-acre ecosystem-friendly or environment-friendly theme park with recreational facilities never witnessed before in South Punjab would be developed along river Indus at the picturesque Taunsa Barrage surroundings to enable people spend some quality time there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A spacious 15-acre ecosystem-friendly or environment-friendly theme park with recreational facilities never witnessed before in South Punjab would be developed along river Indus at the picturesque Taunsa Barrage surroundings to enable people spend some quality time there.

It would certainly be an amusement and recreational facility, however, those having inclination to adventure tourism would also find it suitable to enjoy the beauty of nature in a habitat they hardly find in concrete-structures-dominated urban areas, according to an official of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) who did not want to be named.

The official told APP that Punjab government has approved the project recently after it was redesigned due to financial constraints to cut cost. Earlier, after designing and cost estimates, total cost turned out to be higher, well over Rs 210 million. Now, after redesigning, it would be completed at a cost of around Rs 120-130 million.

The project features included a boat jetty that would run from the park into the river to enable people enjoy the scenic beauty. There would also be a camp fire facility besides a camping site where furnished camps would be put in place for the adventure-hungry visitors to enjoy night stay. For children's recreation, there would be a mini zoo and a play land equipped with swings.

Other facilities included a restaurant, public toilets, handicrafts shop, parking spaces, prayer area (Mosque), and a walking track.

The project would be listed in the annual development plan (ADP) 2021-22. However, there could be a possibility of its execution in the ongoing fiscal year provided funds are released as three months were still available before conclusion of the fiscal year 2020-21.

Officials did not elaborate what features were excluded in the redesigned project but added that more facilities would be incorporated again in the phase-II of the recreational project.

