Rs 1.20mln looted from varsity employees in broad day light robbery incident

WAH CANTT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Three armed bandits, equipped with different weapons looted cash worth Rs 1.20 million from the university employees in broad day light on GT road in limits of Taxila Police station on Friday, Police sources said.

According to Police sources, two persons identified as Waseem and Ibrar were taking the salary of the employees of local university and were going towards the university in an official Suzuki van when reached the underpass, three masked bandits equipped with three weapons intercepted them on gun-point and snatched cash worth Rs 1.20 million from them and fled away with looted money successfully.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.