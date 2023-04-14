UrduPoint.com

Rs 1.20mln Looted From Varsity Employees In Broad Day Light Robbery Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rs 1.20mln looted from varsity employees in broad day light robbery incident

WAH CANTT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Three armed bandits, equipped with different weapons looted cash worth Rs 1.20 million from the university employees in broad day light on GT road in limits of Taxila Police station on Friday, Police sources said.

According to Police sources, two persons identified as Waseem and Ibrar were taking the salary of the employees of local university and were going towards the university in an official Suzuki van when reached the underpass, three masked bandits equipped with three weapons intercepted them on gun-point and snatched cash worth Rs 1.20 million from them and fled away with looted money successfully.

Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Road Van Taxila Money From Suzuki Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

24 minutes ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

1 hour ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

2 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.