Rs 12.21bn allocated for construction, repairing of roads: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that the provincial government had allocated a hefty fund of Rs 12.21 billion for construction and repairing of roads in inaccessible and far-flung areas of the province.

Addressing a function organized in connections with inauguration of road in Nimogram (Shamozai) at District Swat, he termed 10% increase in the development budget as compared to outgoing financial year a big gift for the people.

Terming the KP budget for financial year 2021-22 as historic and balanced, he said that the total outlay of the budget was Rs 1118 billion that would put the province on the track of progress and development.

The provincial minister said that out of the total budget a hefty fund of Rs 199 billion had been allocated especially for newly merged districts while Rs 371 billion for development schemes and Rs 2.6 billion in head of payment of monthly stipend to Khateebs of 20,000 mosques.