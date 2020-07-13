UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 122,700 Fine Imposed Over Price Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Rs 122,700 fine imposed over price hike

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine worth Rs 122,700 against shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur directed price control magistrates to visit bazaars and markets to control price hike.

"During period from July 9 to 12, price control magistrates visited bazaar, markets and shopping plazas where they inspected rate lists of essential, edible items and groceries," it said.

They found violation of government fixed rates at 127 shops and imposed fine worth Rs 122,700 against the profiteers. They shopkeepers were urged to display rate lists prominently.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Bahawalpur Price July Market From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.