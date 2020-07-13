Rs 122,700 fine imposed over price hike

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine worth Rs 122,700 against shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur directed price control magistrates to visit bazaars and markets to control price hike.

"During period from July 9 to 12, price control magistrates visited bazaar, markets and shopping plazas where they inspected rate lists of essential, edible items and groceries," it said.

They found violation of government fixed rates at 127 shops and imposed fine worth Rs 122,700 against the profiteers. They shopkeepers were urged to display rate lists prominently.