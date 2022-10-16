UrduPoint.com

Rs 122mln To Be Spent On Rehabilitation Of Qasim Bagh Stadium

Published October 16, 2022

Rs 122mln to be spent on rehabilitation of Qasim Bagh stadium

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The work on rehabilitation and completion of Qasim Bagh stadium would be started soon as Rs 122 million would be spent on the project.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP on Sunday that the tenders for the project concerned would be held at Project Management Unit office on October 19, adding that the renovation of shops, steps, ground, green belt and others would be completed.

He said that the work order would be awarded to successful bidder after tendering process and work on the project will be completed within one and half year time period.

Likewise, the four ongoing schemes across Multan division included construction of Gaggu Mandi stadium at a cost of Rs 38.29 million, establishment of new stadium in Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 77 million.

Construction of new stadium and sports complex in Abdul Hakeem at a cost of Rs 154 million and construction of mini sports complex in Jalalpur Pir Wala at a cost of Rs 71.4 million.

DSO said that every possible steps were being taken for promotion of sports across the division and to attract youth towards healthy activities.

