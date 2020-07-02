UrduPoint.com
Rs 12.3 Mln Recovered From Fee Defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Thursday to have recovered another Rs 12.3 million from fee defaulters of Municipal Corporation of Sahiwal and Sillanwali.

ACE authorities said that continued drive of recovering commercialization and map fee from defaulters, Assistant Director legal ACE Ahsanullah and Assistant director Anti corruption Sargodha Muhammad Asghar along with authorities of Municipal Corporation (MC) of Sahiwal and Sillanwali recovered Rs 8.

3 million from defaulters of commercial dues of Tehsil Council Sahiwal. Similarly, Rs 4.25 million were recovered from defaulters of commercial dues and map fee of Tehsil Council Sillanwali and the recovered amount had been deposited in the government exchequer.

ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach said that recovery drive of commercialmap fee from defaulters and retrieval of state land from land mafia would be continued.

