Open Menu

Rs 124,000 Fine Imposed Over Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rs 124,000 fine imposed over violation of dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) District Health Authority(DHA) has lodged 34 FIRs and sealed 36 premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1, 2024, to date.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Sunday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to 79 and imposed a fine of Rs 124,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the year.

The health officer informed that four dengue patients had been reported in the district so far while the number was two in 2023 and one in 2022 during the period.

Dr Sajjad added that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,028,145 houses and larvae were detected at 1,473 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 251 spots while inspecting 264,879 places.

He said the present spell of rains had increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, adding the district health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year’s statistics.

The health officer added that concerted efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year.

He urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Fine January Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

19 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

19 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

19 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

19 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

19 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

19 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

19 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan