Rs 1.25 billion approved for Burewala roads, streetlights under WB project

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):The Punjab government has approved Rs 1.25 billion funding for roads and streetlights in Burewala city under World Bank model city project.

According to official sources, the initiative which had remained dormant during the last five years, has been resumed.

According to Secretary Coordination to Punjab Chief Minister, Amir Kareem Khan, the funding would be utilized to build/repair important city roads and install streetlights.