Rs 1.25 bln fraud: Court remands two accused in NAB custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An accountability court on Thursday handed two accused over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a 14-day physical remand in the Rs 1.25 billion Prime Zone Company fraud case.

Earlier, NAB officials produced the accused, Nadeem Anwar and Faheem Anjum, before Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar and sought their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were part of the management of Prime Zone Investment Company, which was involved in the Rs 1.

25 billion fraud. He further stated that the accused defrauded citizens by offering attractive profits and committing fraud worth hundreds of millions.

He requested the court to grant a physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

At this, the court handed the accused over to NAB on a 14-day physical remand and ordered their production at the expiry of the remand term on September 19.

It is pertinent to mention that the bureau had already arrested co-accused Mufti Rizwan and Shehzad Ahmed.