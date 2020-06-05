UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 1.25 Bln Relief Given To Mepco Commercial, Industrial Consumers In May

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

Rs 1.25 bln relief given to Mepco commercial, industrial consumers in May

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that about Rs 1.25 billion relief was given to Commercial and industrial consumers of South Punjab in line with electricity bills during month of May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that about Rs 1.25 billion relief was given to Commercial and industrial consumers of South Punjab in line with electricity bills during month of May.

The relief was given by the incumbent government to consumers who had affected due to lockdown after Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO MEPCO expressed these views while presiding over meeting during visit to Rahim Yar Khan circle here on Friday.

Implementation on preventive measures to avert from Covid-19 is necessary and company officials and staff directed to ensure implementation on SOPs.

Mr Tahir ordered to use face masks, gloves and sanitizers at offices and field and utilization of all capabilities for achieving line losses and recovery targets in start of June and operation against power pilferers.

CEO warned XEN Liaqatpur and gave deadline for improving performance by June, 31 and completion of feeders bifurcation projects soon.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Company Visit Rahim Yar Khan Circle May June All From Government Billion MEPCO

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

27 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

1 hour ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Despite snags, Ethiopia scales up massive tree-pla ..

55 seconds ago

KP government formed new board of authorities for ..

57 seconds ago

Taliban Kill 10 Afghan Soldiers in Southern Zabul ..

59 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.