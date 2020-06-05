Rs 1.25 bln relief given to Mepco commercial, industrial consumers in May

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that about Rs 1.25 billion relief was given to Commercial and industrial consumers of South Punjab in line with electricity bills during month of May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood said that about Rs 1.25 billion relief was given to Commercial and industrial consumers of South Punjab in line with electricity bills during month of May.

The relief was given by the incumbent government to consumers who had affected due to lockdown after Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO MEPCO expressed these views while presiding over meeting during visit to Rahim Yar Khan circle here on Friday.

Implementation on preventive measures to avert from Covid-19 is necessary and company officials and staff directed to ensure implementation on SOPs.

Mr Tahir ordered to use face masks, gloves and sanitizers at offices and field and utilization of all capabilities for achieving line losses and recovery targets in start of June and operation against power pilferers.

CEO warned XEN Liaqatpur and gave deadline for improving performance by June, 31 and completion of feeders bifurcation projects soon.

