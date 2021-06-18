Rs 125000 fine collected from 55 shops for overpricing in last 7 days

Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 128 shops and markets from June 11 to 17 and found irregularities at 55 places

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 128 shops and markets from June 11 to 17 and found irregularities at 55 places.

A fine of Rs 125000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in the Bahawalpur district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.