Rs. 1.26 billion disbursed among 375,150 beneficiaries under Benazir Nashonuma

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed Rs.1.26 billion among 375,150 beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme of Benazir Nashonuma during July-March FY 2023.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, the programme is operationalized in 156 districts of the country through 442 Facilitation Centers.

Pakistan's high rates of malnutrition (40.2% stunting, 28.9% underweight, and 17.7% wasting) are indicative of an on-going child nutrition crisis. Such levels of malnutrition rank Pakistan as the second highest-burdened country in the region.

The first 1,000 days of a child's life are a window of opportunity to lay a strong foundation for later achievements.

This time frame is a period of enormous changes characterized by a high degree of plasticity in the child's neurological development.

Benazir Nashonuma Programme aims at addressing stunting among Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and their children of less than 2 years age through the provision of additional cash of Rs 2,000/- per quarter per PLW/ boy child and Rs 2,500/- per quarter per girl child of BISP beneficiary families.

In return, mothers must commit to attend regular antenatal health checks and awareness sessions during pregnancy, consuming Specialized Nutritious food (SNF), and taking their children for immunization and regular health checks.

The Primary objectives of the intervention include prevention of stunting in children under two years of age, improving weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy and reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies.

The program focuses on promoting awareness of maternal and early child health and nutrition, reduced disease burden through improved uptake of available health/nutrition services and prevent low birth weight.