Rs 12.6 m fines collected from 54,000 traffic violators in February 2022: CTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The traffic police have submitted Rs 12.6 million to provincial exchequer that were received by more than 54,000 violators of traffic rules during the month of February 2022.

Chief Traffic Officer Abass Majeed while talking to reporters at his office on Sunday said that the education teams of traffic police have been deputed across the district for creating awareness among the general public about adapting road safety rules.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic staff and said no one would be allowed to violate road safety laws, adding, the violators would be dealt with strict actions including imposition of hefty fines.

Abass Majeed also urged people to cooperate with traffic police and avoid mass gatherings on squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic during the holy month of Ramzan.

He also directed traffic employees to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours in Ramzan so that people could be facilitated, especially during Sehr and Iftaar timings.