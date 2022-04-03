UrduPoint.com

Rs 12.6 M Fines Collected From 54,000 Traffic Violators In February 2022: CTO

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Rs 12.6 m fines collected from 54,000 traffic violators in February 2022: CTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The traffic police have submitted Rs 12.6 million to provincial exchequer that were received by more than 54,000 violators of traffic rules during the month of February 2022.

Chief Traffic Officer Abass Majeed while talking to reporters at his office on Sunday said that the education teams of traffic police have been deputed across the district for creating awareness among the general public about adapting road safety rules.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic staff and said no one would be allowed to violate road safety laws, adding, the violators would be dealt with strict actions including imposition of hefty fines.

Abass Majeed also urged people to cooperate with traffic police and avoid mass gatherings on squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic during the holy month of Ramzan.

He also directed traffic employees to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours in Ramzan so that people could be facilitated, especially during Sehr and Iftaar timings.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic February Sunday Million

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

5 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

16 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.