Rs 126,000 fine imposed to 82 profiteers

LAYYAH, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The price control magistrates imposed Rs 126,000 fine to 82 profiteers during separate raids across the district in the ongoing month.

Focal person for District Officer Industry Muhammad Abdullah told the media here on Sunday that raids were being conducted on daily basis to check rates of commodities.

He said that the price control magistrates conducted 321 visits during the ongoing month and imposed fine to 82 profiteers and got registered FIRs against two of them.

He urged shopkeepers to display rate lists at prominent places and avoid overcharging, otherwise action would be taken against them.