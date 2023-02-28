UrduPoint.com

Rs 127,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Price monitoring teams sealed five retail shops and registered cases against various others for overcharging from consumers, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Price monitoring teams sealed five retail shops and registered cases against various others for overcharging from consumers, here on Tuesday.

The teams headed by district price control magistrates inspected prices of essential items and imposed fine of Rs 127,000 on 39 profiteers in various markets and bazaars including Susan Road, Sargodha Road, Millat Road etc.

They also inspected government counters at different mega marts, and checked quality and availability of stock.

