Rs 127.2 mln released for 19 schools in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

The government has released Rs 127.2 million for the construction of new rooms and repairing and rehabilitating buildings of 19 schools in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has released Rs 127.2 million for the construction of new rooms and repairing and rehabilitating buildings of 19 schools in the district.

A spokesman for the education department Wednesday said the deputy commissioner would convene a meeting of the District Development Committee within the next few days and construction work in these schools would have to be completed before June 30, he added.