Rs 127.2 Mln Released For 19 Schools In Faisalabad
Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:19 PM
The government has released Rs 127.2 million for the construction of new rooms and repairing and rehabilitating buildings of 19 schools in the district
A spokesman for the education department Wednesday said the deputy commissioner would convene a meeting of the District Development Committee within the next few days and construction work in these schools would have to be completed before June 30, he added.