Rs 127.2 Mln Released For 19 Schools In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:19 PM

Rs 127.2 mln released for 19 schools in Faisalabad

The government has released Rs 127.2 million for the construction of new rooms and repairing and rehabilitating buildings of 19 schools in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has released Rs 127.2 million for the construction of new rooms and repairing and rehabilitating buildings of 19 schools in the district.

A spokesman for the education department Wednesday said the deputy commissioner would convene a meeting of the District Development Committee within the next few days and construction work in these schools would have to be completed before June 30, he added.

