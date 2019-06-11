UrduPoint.com
Rs. 128.016 Mln Allocated For NH&LH In PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:12 PM

The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 128.016 million for various new and ongoing schemes of National History and Literary Heritage Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 128.016 million for various new and ongoing schemes of National History and Literary Heritage Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to PSDP the government has allocated an amount of Rs. 118.016 million for the ongoing schemes and Rs. 10.000 million was allocated for new schemes of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

In ongoing schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 14 million for the construction of Auditorium at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) at Islamabad, Rs. 13.500 million for the construction of office building, Conference Hall, Guest House, Committee Room library at PAL Provincial Office and an amount of Rs.

22.835 million allocated for the digitalization of Rare Books and Manuscripts collection of National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad.

The government has also allocated an amount of Rs. 21.338 for the installation and Operation of Municipals waste water treatment plant at Periheral Area of Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, Rs. 10.610 for the mapping of Historical and Religious sites in Pakistan, Rs. 11.644 allocated for the preservation, restoration and presentation of Rawat Fort, Islamabad and an amount of Rs. 24 million was allocated for the up-gradation of National Library of Pakistan, Islamabad.

In new scheme, the government has also allocated an amount of Rs. 10.000 million for the construction of Regional Office of Pakistan Academy of Letters at Quetta.

