Open Menu

Rs 1.285mln Imposed On Violators Of Election Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Rs 1.285mln imposed on violators of election conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Monitoring Officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a rigorous vigil on the contesting and parting candidates of February 08 general elections and have so far fined Rs 1.285 million over violation of the election conduct.

According to accumulative official data released by the monitoring officers, Malakand Division was at top of the list of election violations where the MOs imposed Rs 330,000 fine, followed by DI Khan division with Rs 240,000 fine.

Similarly, the MOs imposed Rs 221,000 penalty in Hazara division, Rs 135,000 fine in Peshawar division, Rs 105,000 in Mardan division, Rs 159,000 in Kohat division and Rs 95,000 in Bannu division.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Kohat Mardan Malakand February Top Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Tho ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Sh ..

Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

13 hours ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

13 hours ago
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

13 hours ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

13 hours ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

13 hours ago
 Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

13 hours ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan