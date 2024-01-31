Rs 1.285mln imposed on violators of election conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Monitoring Officers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a rigorous vigil on the contesting and parting candidates of February 08 general elections and have so far fined Rs 1.285 million over violation of the election conduct.

According to accumulative official data released by the monitoring officers, Malakand Division was at top of the list of election violations where the MOs imposed Rs 330,000 fine, followed by DI Khan division with Rs 240,000 fine.

Similarly, the MOs imposed Rs 221,000 penalty in Hazara division, Rs 135,000 fine in Peshawar division, Rs 105,000 in Mardan division, Rs 159,000 in Kohat division and Rs 95,000 in Bannu division.