Rs 12.8mln Being Spent On Development Of Park: FDA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rs 12.8mln being spent on development of park: FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is spending Rs 12.8 million on development of a park in the FDA City.

Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood said here Monday that a public park was being developed over 18.

5 kanals of land in A-1 Block, FDA City, for provision of recreational facilities to the residents of the area.

He said that under the project, a variety of beautiful plants would be planted besides land-skating and installation of different swings for attraction of children in the park. He said that huge funds were being spent on development of public parks in the city aimed at providing a pleasant environment to citizens.

