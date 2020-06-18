UrduPoint.com
Rs. 129.516 Billion Disbursed Among Deserving Persons Under Ehsaas Cash Program

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

An amount of over Rs.129.516 billion has been disbursed among over 10,691,298 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :.An amount of over Rs.129.516 billion has been disbursed among over 10,691,298 beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The programme was initiated to disburse cash amount of Rs. 12,000 among those affected from the Coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme was continued across the country.

According to the cash update received by official source on June 18, a total of over Rs. 56.5863 billion has been disbursed among over 4,667,822 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs. 38.2587 billion has been disbursed among 3,170,162 families in Sindh.

Over Rs. 24.2655 billion has been disbursed among more than 1,999,235 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs. 6.5534 billion has been disbursed among 538,590 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over Rs. 2.2205 billion have been distributed among 181,515 persons while Rs. 0.9563 billion has been distributed among more than 78,960 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs.0.6756 billion has been disbursed among more than 55,914 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

The number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been increased from 12 million to 16.16 million.

The provincial quotas are population based in Category II and III of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. All eligible applicants are being supported on Prime Minister's directions in categories IV and V, funded by the PM's COVID fund.

Deserving individuals in Sindh gain the most from this apolitical decision.

According to the final breakdown of federally-funded Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries by federating units, the total number of eligible beneficiaries are 16,163,096.

The total number of beneficiaries in Punjab is 6,993,050; Sindh 5,010,490; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,894,835; Balochistan 792,561; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 273,088; Gilgit-Baltistan 120,100; Islamabad 78,972. While the total amount for Punjab is 83.92 billion; Sindh 60.13 billion; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 34.74 billion; Balochistan 9.51billion; Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.27 billion; Gilgit-Baltistan 1.44 billion; Islamabad 0.95 billion. The final "status check-in portal" and "Report" will be released next week.

