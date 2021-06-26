UrduPoint.com
'Rs 1296 M To Be Spent On Uplift Schemes In Lodhran'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqat Ali Chatha said that Rs 1296 million would be spent on various uplift schemes at Lodhran district during the fiscal year. He said that work on 56 ongoing uplift projects have been completed in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lodhran district on Saturday.

He said that the process for allotment of three and five marla plots under New Pakistan Housing scheme would be started soon. He ordered the officials concerned to complete the tendering process for next year schemes and warned that there would be no compromise on quality of uplift projects and gave deadline for completion of all schemes.

He ordered to hand over all schemes to the community development organizations by functioning them and appoint chairman of each organization for monitoring of the schemes in their respective areas. He directed to take steps for the allotment of plots and revenue recovery of New Pakistan Housing scheme.

On this occasion, he inspected the work on ongoing uplift schemes and issued orders.

