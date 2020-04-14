UrduPoint.com
Rs. 129.7 Million Distributed Among 10217 Women In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Program, Rs. 129.7 million have been distributed among 10217 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kifalat Program, Rs. 129.7 million have been distributed among 10217 deserving women registered in Benazir Income Support Program in Mianwali district so far.

Assistant Director BISP Shahida Batool has told the Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba on her visit at Ehaasa Kifalat Center at Government High school Wan Bhachran on Tuesday.

She told that there were total 27852 registered women under BISP in the district adding that Rs. 12,000 are being distributed to each woman.

Shahida Batool said that at first phase assistance amounts are being distributed at Kifalat Centers set up by the district administration among deserving women already registered in BISP adding that the women are being given Rs. 21,000 who could not receive previous three months installment.

Assistant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba has inspected the safety arrangements in connection with corona virus at the centers and directed the security staff for making sure the implementation on SOPs of Government of Punjab.

