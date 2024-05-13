Rs 12b Being Utilized For Converting Tube Wells To Solar Energy: Sahoo
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy.
He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed the progress of the project to transfer agricultural tube wells to solar system under the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program", here.
He said that conversion of agricultural tube wells operated through electricity to solar energy in Punjab would help reduce electricity costs.
Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the departments of Energy, Irrigation, Water Management and Agriculture Extension were playing an active role for the transfer of tube wells to solar system. He further said that the Agriculture department (Extension) would provide data regarding cultivation of crops.
Apart from this, the Irrigation department would also provide information about the depth of underground water.
The Secretary said that districts with deep water availability would not be included in the scheme. Only suitable water tube wells for irrigation would be transferred to solar system, he said and added that Water Management department would conduct laser land leveling of the lands irrigated by tube wells powered by solar energy.
Apart from this, the Energy department would carry out pre-qualification of companies providing solar systems and companies with good technical and financial reputation would be selected for the scheme, he added.
He further said the Agriculture department would receive the applications for the balloting and the final list of successful farmers would be issued after conducting transparent balloting.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center26 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder26 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment30 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad30 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly34 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors34 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting41 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2041 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens41 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman27 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters27 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week27 minutes ago