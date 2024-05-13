Rs 12b being utilized for converting tube wells to solar energy: Sahoo

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed the progress of the project to transfer agricultural tube wells to solar system under the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program", here.

He said that conversion of agricultural tube wells operated through electricity to solar energy in Punjab would help reduce electricity costs.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the departments of Energy, Irrigation, Water Management and Agriculture Extension were playing an active role for the transfer of tube wells to solar system. He further said that the Agriculture department (Extension) would provide data regarding cultivation of crops.

Apart from this, the Irrigation department would also provide information about the depth of underground water.

The Secretary said that districts with deep water availability would not be included in the scheme. Only suitable water tube wells for irrigation would be transferred to solar system, he said and added that Water Management department would conduct laser land leveling of the lands irrigated by tube wells powered by solar energy.

Apart from this, the Energy department would carry out pre-qualification of companies providing solar systems and companies with good technical and financial reputation would be selected for the scheme, he added.

He further said the Agriculture department would receive the applications for the balloting and the final list of successful farmers would be issued after conducting transparent balloting.