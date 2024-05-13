Open Menu

Rs 12b Being Utilized For Converting Tube Wells To Solar Energy: Sahoo

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Rs 12b being utilized for converting tube wells to solar energy: Sahoo

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Monday said that the hefty amount of Rs 12 billion was being utilized for converting electricity operated tube wells to solar energy.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed the progress of the project to transfer agricultural tube wells to solar system under the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program", here.

He said that conversion of agricultural tube wells operated through electricity to solar energy in Punjab would help reduce electricity costs.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the departments of Energy, Irrigation, Water Management and Agriculture Extension were playing an active role for the transfer of tube wells to solar system. He further said that the Agriculture department (Extension) would provide data regarding cultivation of crops.

Apart from this, the Irrigation department would also provide information about the depth of underground water.

The Secretary said that districts with deep water availability would not be included in the scheme. Only suitable water tube wells for irrigation would be transferred to solar system, he said and added that Water Management department would conduct laser land leveling of the lands irrigated by tube wells powered by solar energy. 

Apart from this, the Energy department would carry out pre-qualification of companies providing solar systems and companies with good technical and financial reputation would be selected for the scheme, he added.

He further said the Agriculture department would receive the applications for the balloting and the final list of successful farmers would be issued after conducting transparent balloting.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Water Agriculture Progress From Billion

Recent Stories

DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

26 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

26 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

30 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

34 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

34 minutes ago
DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

41 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

41 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

41 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

41 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

41 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan