Rs 12b Multan-Vehari road project execution expected next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Tenders have been opened for the Rs 12 billion additional carriage way of Multan-Vehari road and work is expected to begin on the 90 kilometer project from March 10, 2025.

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said this while presiding over a meeting to discuss the project execution on Tuesday and added that 19.20km road would be linked to district Multan, six kilometer to district Khanewal and 49.60 km to district Vehari.

Commissioner Khan said that a Rs 13 billion Vehari road up-graduation project was in the stages of approval at the ECNEC, says an official release issued here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled a longstanding demand of the people of Multan division, commissioner said and asked the departments concerned to focus on construction of the road.

He ordered the Highways department to take steps to initiate the project.

Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi said that all the departments needed to work together and prepare strategy to shift services from the road. He said that work has begun on site clearance and petrol pumps are being shifted. He said that work would begin as and when the GRC stage is completed.

Executive Engineer Highways Haidar Ali, besides executive engineers Highways Khanewal and Vehari were also present.