Rs 1.2m fine imposed on 581 profiteers during last month

KHANEWAL, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Price control magistrates imposed over Rs 1.2 million fine on 581 shopkeepers over profiteering during the last month.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed price control magistrates to expedite action against profiteers.

During meeting, the DC said price control magistrates checked 2,264 shops out of which 581 shopkeepers were found selling commodities on high rates.

He added that five profiteers had also been arrested.