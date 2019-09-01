UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 1.2m Fine Imposed On 581 Profiteers During Last Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Rs 1.2m fine imposed on 581 profiteers during last month

KHANEWAL, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Price control magistrates imposed over Rs 1.2 million fine on 581 shopkeepers over profiteering during the last month.

Presiding over a meeting here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed price control magistrates to expedite action against profiteers.

During meeting, the DC said price control magistrates checked 2,264 shops out of which 581 shopkeepers were found selling commodities on high rates.

He added that five profiteers had also been arrested.

Related Topics

Fine Price Sunday Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

23 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

23 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

23 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

23 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.