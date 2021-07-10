Rs 1.2m fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 1.2 million fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital during the last 10 days.

According to the district administration's spokesman here on Saturday, price control magistrates inspected 8,487 points and found 850 violations while cases were registered against 121 accused over profiteering.

The inspections teams visited 283 markets during the same period.

Meanwhile, a special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjhasealed five shops at DHA Y and Z Blocks over the violation of coronavirus related standard operatingprocedures (SOPs).