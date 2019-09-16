Rs 13 billion released for development projects in Balochistan

Finance Department of Balochistan had released Rs 13 billion for carrying out the ongoing and new development projects in the province during the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20

The government had earmarked an amount of Rs 108.114 billion to materialize the total 2,461 schemes in Balochistan in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Balochistan, Zahoor Buledi told APP.

The government had allocated Rs 64.611 billion for 1,796 new schemes while Rs 43.502 billion had been earmarked in the current fiscal year for 665 ongoing development plans in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, he added.

The provincial government, he said, had approved some 70 per cent of 1,263 new schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province.

He said the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) had given green signal for materializing 19 schemes of the chief minister special focus schemes.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a huge amount of funds had been released in such short span of time that shows the government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted while highlighting the government's effort to ensure maximum facilitation of the masses, he added.

He said all the provincial departments had adopted zero tolerance against the corruption as to promote the meritocracy and transparency.

The minister said the institutions in Balochistan were being strengthened as the institutional reforms were the top priority of Balochistan Awami Party lead government, he remarked.