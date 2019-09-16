UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 13 Billion Released For Development Projects In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Rs 13 billion released for development projects in Balochistan

Finance Department of Balochistan had released Rs 13 billion for carrying out the ongoing and new development projects in the province during the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Finance Department of Balochistan had released Rs 13 billion for carrying out the ongoing and new development projects in the province during the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

The government had earmarked an amount of Rs 108.114 billion to materialize the total 2,461 schemes in Balochistan in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Balochistan, Zahoor Buledi told APP.

The government had allocated Rs 64.611 billion for 1,796 new schemes while Rs 43.502 billion had been earmarked in the current fiscal year for 665 ongoing development plans in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, he added.

The provincial government, he said, had approved some 70 per cent of 1,263 new schemes on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province.

He said the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) had given green signal for materializing 19 schemes of the chief minister special focus schemes.

"It is the first time in the history of Balochistan that a huge amount of funds had been released in such short span of time that shows the government seriousness towards development of the province," he noted while highlighting the government's effort to ensure maximum facilitation of the masses, he added.

He said all the provincial departments had adopted zero tolerance against the corruption as to promote the meritocracy and transparency.

The minister said the institutions in Balochistan were being strengthened as the institutional reforms were the top priority of Balochistan Awami Party lead government, he remarked.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Chief Minister Lead All Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

PACE to Appoint Rapporteur on Russia's Cooperation ..

37 seconds ago

Syria's Constitutional Committee Fully Formed - Pu ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Considers Recent Talks in Moscow Successfu ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool discover potential Club World Cup oppone ..

1 minute ago

Lawyers show solidarity with Kashmiris

1 minute ago

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolut ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.