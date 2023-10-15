Rs 1.3 million released for treatment of Ghazi police personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday issued more than Rs 1.3 million for the treatment of Ghazi police officials who were seriously injured in the line of duty.

These funds will be given to brave officials belonging to Lahore and other districts for medical expenses.

According to the details, Head Constable Muhammad Yousaf, Constable Shaukat Ali were given Rs. 0.3 million each. Constables Nadeem Abass and Asad Ali were given Rs 0.2 million each for medical expenses whereas sub Inspector Muhammad Sarwar, ASI Iftikhar Ahmed and Constable Waqas Ahmed were given Rs.0.1 million each for treatment.

Ghazi police officers and officials were seriously injured by firing by criminal elements while protecting citizens.

The IG Punjab ordered best treatment for Ghazi officials and said that their rehabilitation was among the first priority and Punjab Police would continue all possible cooperation for it. He said that Ghazi Police officers and officials will receive silver medals and their Names will be engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office. The Compensation Award Committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara has forward the cases to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to issue the funds.