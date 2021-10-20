Rs 1.3 mln robbed from Kurram Toll Plaza on Indus highway

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A group of seven bandits Wednesday robbed Kurram Toll Plaza on Indus Highway in district Lakki Marwat in broad day light and fled with Rs 1.3 million.

According to district police, the dacoits held staff and toll plaza manager hostages on gun points and snatched Rs 1.

3 million toll amount from them.

They fled from the scene after injuring the toll plaza manager identified as Manzoor on showing resistance.

Later, the injured manager was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Norang.