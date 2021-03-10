Rs 130 mln fine received from textile mills

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :FIA Anti Corruption Circle Lahore received fine money amounting to Rs 130 million during its operation at different textile units over default of gas tariff.

According to FIA spokesman, the teams led by Director FIA Punjab Zone I, and Additional Director Zone FIA Anti Corruption, Circle conducted raids and during checking at several textile units imposed Rs 130 million fine on the defaulters.

Raids were being conducted to recover defaulted amounts and prevent further loss of national resource,the spokesman added.