UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 130 Mln Fine Received From Textile Mills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Rs 130 mln fine received from textile mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :FIA Anti Corruption Circle Lahore received fine money amounting to Rs 130 million during its operation at different textile units over default of gas tariff.

According to FIA spokesman, the teams led by Director FIA Punjab Zone I, and Additional Director Zone FIA Anti Corruption, Circle conducted raids and during checking at several textile units imposed Rs 130 million fine on the defaulters.

Raids were being conducted to recover defaulted amounts and prevent further loss of national resource,the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Punjab Fine Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency Gas Textile Million

Recent Stories

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

18 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

28 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

28 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

41 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.