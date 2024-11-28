Rs 13.116 Bln Distributed During Last Three Months Under PM Loan Scheme; Rana Mashhood
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday emphasized the significant role of the PMYP Loan Scheme in fostering economic growth by empowering the youth.
Talking to APP, he said that as many as Rs 13.116 billion had been distributed among 21,294 entrepreneurial youth in the last three months from August to October under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme.
“Empowering youth is key to driving economic development and ensuring a prosperous future for our nation," he said and added that under this program, interest-free loans of Rs 0.
5 million were being provided to youth under Tier One programme, while loans of Rs 0.5 mln to Rs 1.5 mln under Tier 2 at 5 per cent interest rate and loans of Rs 1.5 mln to Rs 7.5 mln were being given to youth under Tier 3 at 7 per cent interest rate through 15 different banks.
This program aimed to empower youth as well as promote business activities in the country, he said and added, "The Prime Minister's Youth Programme remains dedicated to fostering youth development through various initiatives and will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of these efforts."
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President discusses IOK situation with former President2 seconds ago
-
KP Health Dept, UKHSA collaborate on disease surveillance training22 seconds ago
-
NPA delegation visits safe city Islamabad25 seconds ago
-
Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color10 minutes ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted10 minutes ago
-
Child wellness day marked in Ghotki10 minutes ago
-
ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”10 minutes ago
-
Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln10 minutes ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP20 minutes ago
-
Community training room opens at rescue station20 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign20 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center30 minutes ago