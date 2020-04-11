UrduPoint.com
Rs. 13.18 Billion Disbursed Among 1.098 Million People Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

An amount of Rs 13.18 billion has been disbursed among 1.098 million people in the last 60 hours under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 13.18 billion has been disbursed among 1.098 million people in the last 60 hours under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

This was shared by Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar through a tweet on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the payment process under this Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was started simultaneously across the country from Thursday.

The program intends to benefit 12 million families by providing them financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 per family and the total budget approved for this initiative is Rs. 144 billion.

