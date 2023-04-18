Rs 132,000 fine imposed on profiteers, 15 booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 132,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against 15 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said price monitoring teams checked variousstores, shops and found 149 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.