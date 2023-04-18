UrduPoint.com

Rs 132,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers, 15 Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Rs 132,000 fine imposed on profiteers, 15 booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 132,000 fine on profiteers and registered cases against 15 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said price monitoring teams checked variousstores, shops and found 149 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ servi ..

Dubai Land Department provides ‘Madmoun’ service to verify validity of real ..

16 minutes ago
 United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

31 minutes ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

45 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

46 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.