Rs 1329.4 Mln Distributed Under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat Program In District

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Rs 1329.4 mln distributed under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program in district

An amount of Rs 1329.4 million has so far been distributed in district Rawalpindi under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 1329.4 million has so far been distributed in district Rawalpindi under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat program.

According to the spokesperson of district administration, the administration has provided cash over Rs 24.70 million to 1706 persons during 24 hours while overall 1, 34445 persons had received Rs 1329.

4 million in the district under the Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

He said that Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments for providing instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected, adding that that a cash amount of Rs 12000 per head was being distributed among the deserving people in 26 cash distribution centres set up for Rawalpindi district including Tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

