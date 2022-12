(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 133,500 fine on 48 shopkeepers over profiteering, here on Thursday.

The price monitoring teams visited various markets and held 1,008 inspections. They registered a case against a shopkeeper for violation of the Price Control Act.