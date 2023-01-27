UrduPoint.com

Rs 134,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

:The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 134,000 on 34 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 134,000 on 34 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams held inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 34 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The teams sealed four shops and arrested three others.

The magistrates also took action on 19 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Court orders quashing money-laundering case agains ..

Court orders quashing money-laundering case against Tareen, son in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to ..

Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit to Russia to Discuss Further Cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

Four gangsters arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organis ..

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organises Hajj draw ceremony

4 minutes ago
 Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, ..

Grand dialogue inevitable for country's political, economic stability

27 minutes ago
 Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per t ..

Gold prices jump all-time high to Rs 202,500 per tola

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.