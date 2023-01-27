Rs 134,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 134,000 on 34 retailers for selling edible items at exorbitant rates, here on Friday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the monitoring teams held inspections in various bazaars and markets and found 34 vendors and shopkeepers violating the government price lists.

The teams sealed four shops and arrested three others.

The magistrates also took action on 19 complaints uploaded on Qeemat App.