UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 136,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rs 136,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :price control magistrates have conducted 913 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed fine of Rs 136,000 for indulging in profiteering.

According to a statement issued here ,on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq the fine was imposed on 66 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

He said that special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

46 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

46 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

1 hour ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.