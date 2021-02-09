Rs 136,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :price control magistrates have conducted 913 raids against hoarders in various areas of the city and imposed fine of Rs 136,000 for indulging in profiteering.

According to a statement issued here ,on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq the fine was imposed on 66 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

He said that special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates.