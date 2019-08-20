Rs 1,368mln recovered, 36,000 FIRs registered against power thieves

The power division has lodged 36,000 first information reports (FIRs), arrested 5,318 persons and recovered Rs 1,368 million from power thieves in anti power theft campaign launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in last one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The power division has lodged 36,000 first information reports (FIRs), arrested 5,318 persons and recovered Rs 1,368 million from power thieves in anti power theft campaign launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in last one year. According to one year performance on the government report shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the government has decreased 1.4 percent line losses with the impact of Rs 1,368 million in a one year period.

According to the report, a total of 118,183 complaints from Prime Minister Delivery Unit were received by Power Division out of which 105,766 complaints have been resolved.

The power distribution companies (DISCOs) have increased the collection by Rs 121,102 million from October 2018 to June 2019 from old receivables against the target of Rs 8,000 million.

Likewise, a $400 million project of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is being launched in Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) areas in collaboration with Asian Development Bank.

Ariel Bundled Cables were being installed at Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) to check power theft and kundas.

The government has finalized a plan to bring circular debt to zero by December 2020. By June 2019 circular debt would be brought down from Rs 38 billion to Rs 26 billion and by June 2020 the circular debt would be brought to Rs 8 billion.

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has planned to commission 6 new grid stations of 500 kv with new transmission lines of 2919 km. Likewise 14 new grid stations of 220kv would also be commissioned from 2018-19 to 2021-22,.

Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) under Power Division is currently handling a portfolio of twenty five (05) ongoing progress of 13,747 MW cumulative power generation capacity while portfolio of thirty eight (38) commissioned projects of 16,129 MW.