Rs 137,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
The district price control magistrates during crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 137,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers and vendors, here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district price control magistrates during crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 137,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers and vendors, here on Monday.
They held 1451 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists.
They arrested 14 shopkeepers and sealed a merchant shop.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for a zero tolerance policy against hoarders and profiteers.
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers6 minutes ago
-
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody3 minutes ago
-
Assistant commissioners conduct operations against price surge, begging menace3 minutes ago
-
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed3 minutes ago
-
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US3 minutes ago
-
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post3 minutes ago
-
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan17 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman12 minutes ago