Rs 137,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district price control magistrates during crackdown against profiteers imposed Rs 137,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers and vendors, here on Monday.

They held 1451 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists.

They arrested 14 shopkeepers and sealed a merchant shop.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has ordered for a zero tolerance policy against hoarders and profiteers.

