Rs 1374 Mln Earmarked For Three Multan Development Authority Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

Rs 1374 mln earmarked for three Multan Development Authority uplift schemes

Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1374 million for the three uplift schemes under Multan Development Authority (MDA) in the current budget for FY 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab government has earmarked Rs 1374 million for the three uplift schemes under Multan Development Authority (MDA) in the current budget for FY 2019-20.

Director Engineering MDA Nazir Ahmad Chughtai told APP here on Wednesday that three schemes of MDA including widening/expansion of Suraj Kund road with estimated cost of Rs 234 million, widening/expansion of road from Jail Morr to Mian Nawaz Sharif University with cost of Rs 140 million and construction of fly-over at Nadarabad Phattak with cost of Rs 1000 million were initiated in the current budget.

He said that PC-I with estimated costs of these schemes was completed and it would be sent to quarters concerned for final approval and added that Punjab government has also released initial funds for these schemes while work would be started by October this year after approval of PC-I and completion of tendering process.

Nazir Chughtai said that they would strive to complete these schemes within current fiscal year adding that these schemes were being initiated to reduce the traffic mess on these roads and to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He said that MDA was also doing lane-marking of the main roads of the city under MDA including LMQ road, Vehari road, BCG chowk, Metro route and others.

He said that they were also doing maintenance and repairing of 17 housing colonies developed by MDA including, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Lodhi colony, Shamasabad, New Shah Shams and others.

