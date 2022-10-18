UrduPoint.com

Rs 13.79b Being Spent On Roads

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Rs 13.79b being spent on roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The funds of Rs 13.79 billion are being spent on repair, maintenance and construction of about 273-km long road in the district.

These details were shared by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh in a video link meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party held with Chairman Planning and Development Punjab on Tuesday.

During the meeting, eight projects of repair, maintenance and construction of different roads and funds were brought under discussion.

The deputy commissioner said safe and comfortable facilities would be available to peopleof the district after completing roads network.

