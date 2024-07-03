Rs. 1.38b Spent On Welfare Of Police Force
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Punjab Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rs. 1.38 billion had been spent on welfare of the police force, benefiting thousands of employees' families, in the first six months of the current year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rs. 1.38 billion had been spent on welfare of the police force, benefiting thousands of employees' families, in the first six months of the current year.
He said more than Rs. 500 million were released for education scholarships for children of police employees. A sum of Rs. 146 million was granted for medical assistance to employees facing health issues. Daughters of police employees received wedding gifts worth Rs. 326.9 million.
The police employees were provided with Rs.
12.3 million for emergency aid in category of urgency financial assistance. Families of police personnel were given Rs. 37.9 million for funeral expenses. At the time of retirement, farewell grants amounting to Rs. 158.9 million were disbursed to police employees.
An amount of Rs. 169.8 million was provided as maintenance allowance to families of employees. Families of police martyrs were given Rs. 15.5 million for house construction. Employees facing legal cases have received legal assistance amounting to 8.7 million rupees.
Recent Stories
KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan
60 vehicles challaned over laws violations
ICCI commends initiative to appoint prominent businessmen as honorary ambassador ..
Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period
Wimbledon day 3 results
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days
Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank
Various areas mostly in KP suitable for tea cultivation: FAO
Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest
US mortgage applications fall as rates rebound from 3-month low
DC Hub chairs meeting to review pre-monsoon rain arrangement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM directs implementation of monsoon contingency plan4 minutes ago
-
60 vehicles challaned over laws violations4 minutes ago
-
Over 17,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Riyaz-ul-Jannah during post-Hajj period4 minutes ago
-
Rs.993.7m imposed on 9,766 electricity thieves in 298 days8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s tallest man Zia Rasheed laid to rest8 minutes ago
-
Climate awareness through art, engaging children critical tool for resilience: Romina8 minutes ago
-
Custom officials visits NH&MP office11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tajikistan reaffirm commitment to promote economic ties, explore new avenues for cooperati ..3 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi visits University of Sharjah3 minutes ago
-
FC to assist police in strengthening Muharram-ul-Harram security: IG11 minutes ago
-
Country prosperity links with industry growth: MEPCO GM30 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues relief orders on requests of police employees, their families30 minutes ago