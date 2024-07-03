Rs. 1.38b spent on welfare of police force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rs. 1.38 billion had been spent on welfare of the police force, benefiting thousands of employees' families, in the first six months of the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Rs. 1.38 billion had been spent on welfare of the police force, benefiting thousands of employees' families, in the first six months of the current year.

He said more than Rs. 500 million were released for education scholarships for children of police employees. A sum of Rs. 146 million was granted for medical assistance to employees facing health issues. Daughters of police employees received wedding gifts worth Rs. 326.9 million.

The police employees were provided with Rs.

12.3 million for emergency aid in category of urgency financial assistance. Families of police personnel were given Rs. 37.9 million for funeral expenses. At the time of retirement, farewell grants amounting to Rs. 158.9 million were disbursed to police employees.

An amount of Rs. 169.8 million was provided as maintenance allowance to families of employees. Families of police martyrs were given Rs. 15.5 million for house construction. Employees facing legal cases have received legal assistance amounting to 8.7 million rupees.