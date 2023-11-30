Rs 1.3m fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 1.3 million fine on profiteers, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The price control magistrates imposed Rs 1.3 million fine on profiteers, here on Thursday.

The price checking teams imposed fine on 28 shopkeepers for overcharging and 59 for not displaying price lists.

Two profiteers were arrested and another was booked at the relevant police station.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azmat Fardous visited Pahari Wali ground and inspected prices of fruits and vegetables.