Rs 13mln Zakat cheques distributed among 40 Zakat committees of Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wisal Khan Khattak Monday distributed Rs 13 million cheques among 40 Zakat committees for distribution among deserving and destitute persons.

Addressing the ceremony the DC directed Chairman Zakat Committees Ishtaq Gillani, District Zakat Officer Mohammad Iqbal others to ensure transparent and just distribution of the Zakat fund so that deserving could get their right.

He said that local chairman not to deduct their travel expenditure from the Zakat funds, adding that such amount would bey paid by DC office. He said that Rs 12,000 would be given to each deserving persons from the Zakat fund, adding that there are a total 1090 registered persons.

The DC said that now the government is paying Zakat fund twice a year and to be given to all poor and deserving persons.