Rs 1.4 Million Fine Imposed On Violation Of Fixed Price

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has directed price control magistrates to be active in the field to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates.

Price Control Magistrates checked the prices of food items and visited 9286 shops and business centers from February 1 to February 20.

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 1,432,500 on the spot for the violations.

FIRs were registered against 22 shopkeepers while 25 shops were sealed and 93 people were arrested.

The price control magistrates have instructed shopkeepers that the food items should be sold at fixed rates and the price list should be displayed in a prominent place so that the consumers do not face any problems.

