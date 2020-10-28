UrduPoint.com
Rs 1.4 Mln Fine Imposed To Profiteers, Two Sent To Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:22 PM

Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed to profiteers, two sent to jail

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance and gave separate targets of fine to each price control magistrate from next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance and gave separate targets of fine to each price control magistrate from next month.

While presiding over meeting to review raids of price control magistrates against profiteers.

It was told DC that Rs 1.

4 million fine was imposed to profiteers while two shopkeepers were sent to jail during ongoing month so far.

DC directed price control magistrates to expand field visits as providing commodities on fixed prices is responsibility of the district administration.

He ordered to take strict action against shopkeepers over not displaying price lists at proper places.

APP /qbs-sak

