Rs 140 Mln For Renovation Of 4 City Inter-sections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq Wednesday gave approval to expansion and renovation of four busy inter sections in the city under different schemes to be completed at a cost of Rs 140 million.

The sections to undergo expansion, renovation and facelift include Chungi No 9, Rasheedabad Chowk, and renovation from Shamsabad Chowk to Eidgah Chowk, Commissioner said while presiding over a meeting here.

He also instructed the officials to send Rural Health Centre scheme for Khanewal to Planning and development department for further proceedings.

Director development Waqas Khan Khakwani and officials of departments concerned were present.

