Rs 140 mln to be spent on roads network

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:Divisional Sugarcane Development Cess Committee has accorded approval for construction, repair and maintenance of road falls in different sugar mills of districts Faisalabad and Chiniot.

These roads will be completed at a cost of Rs 140 million from sugarcane cess funds.

This approval was given in a meeting of committee held with Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali here Friday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director Development Mehr Ramzan and other officers were present on the occasion.

According to breakup, two road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 80 million in the area of Hunza sugar mills, one road at a cost of Rs 20 million in Chanar sugar mills, while 6 schemes of repair and maintenance of road at a cost of Rs 40.6 million in Ramzan sugar mills Chiniot.