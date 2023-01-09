Rs 141,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates caught 33 retailers for selling consumer items at exorbitant rates, here on Monday.

According to the district administration's spokesperson, the price monitoring teams held inspections of prices of consumer items in different bazaars and markets and found dozens of vendors and shopkeepers involved in overcharging consumers.

They imposed Rs 141,000 fine on them and sealed two shops besides arresting two other shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner monitoring squad uploaded 31 complaints on Qeemat App against fruit and vegetable chicken shops for non-displaying price lists.